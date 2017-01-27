CARCASS, CRYTOPSY Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise Roster

Following the news this week that Nile and Gojira have been forced to drop off the upoming 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, organizers have announced that grindcore legends Carcass and Canada's Cryptopsy have been added to the bill!

This year’s 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, taking place February 2nd - 6th, will sail February 2nd – 6th, 2017 onboard Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas which will be leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains.

Bands confirmed for the event include: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Toufh Of The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.



