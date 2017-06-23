CARCASS, ENTOMBED - New Full Dynamic Rage Vinyl Reissues Available

Entombed’s legendary debut, Left Hand Path, along with Carcass’ classic third album, Necroticism - Descanting The Insalubrious, have been reissued on Full Dynamic Range vinyl and are available to purchase once again.

Earache Records revolutionized the way music fans can enjoy their favourite metal albums several years ago with the launch of the Full Dynamic Range (FDR) format. A counteraction to the Loudness Wars, Full Dynamic Range vinyl ensures that fans hear the music as it was intended to sound - pure and organic audio pressed straight to 180-gram vinyl from the original studio analogue or DAT tapes.

After the original FDR pressings of Entombed's Left Hand Path and Carcass’ Necroticism quickly sold out, fans have since been clamouring for another pressing, and are now able to get their hands on these metal classics once more.

Originally released in 1990, Entombed’s Left Hand Path defined the "Swedish sound" replicated by hundreds of other acts and came to represent the primal death metal sound that was to break through into the mainstream in the early '90s. Entombed were the first extreme metal band to enter the charts in their native Sweden, before becoming an international success.

Get Left Hand Path now on Full Dynamic Range vinyl at this location.

Liverpool's death metal pioneers Carcass are often credited with shaping the entire genre, pushing boundaries with their shocking imagery whilst evolving and innovating with each new album. 1991's Necroticism - Descanting The Insalubrious is the band's third album and the first to feature guitarist Michael Amott (Arch Enemy, Carnage).

Get Necroticism - Descanting The Insalubrious now on Full Dynamic Range vinyl at this location.

The next titles due for FDR represses are Bolt Thrower’s War Master and Terrorizer’s World Downfall, which are both due to be released on July 21st.