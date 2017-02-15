CARCASS - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Repress Of Heartwork Album Due In March; Video Trailer
February 15, 2017, 22 minutes ago
Carcass will see a Full Dynamic Range (FDR) vinyl repress of their 1993 album, Heartwork, released on March 17th via Earache Records. Pre-order now at this location, and check out a video trailer below.
The fourth effort from the kings of gore remastered in Full Dynamic Range, allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the whole album a more ferocious and dynamic sound than ever before, and enabling the listener to immerse in the full audio heaviness like never before.
If you haven't got hold of a copy already then now's the time to check this classic out. This was the jump from primitive gore to a finely tuned killing machine that was made with ease... arguably the band's finest hour.
Tracklisting:
“Buried Dreams”
“Carnal Forge”
“No Love Lost”
“Heartwork”
“Embodiment”
“This Mortal Coil”
“Arbeit Macht Fleisch”
“Blind Bleeding The Blind”
“Doctirnal Expletives”
“Death Certificate”