CARCASS - Full Dynamic Range Vinyl Repress Of Heartwork Album Due In March; Video Trailer

Carcass will see a Full Dynamic Range (FDR) vinyl repress of their 1993 album, Heartwork, released on March 17th via Earache Records. Pre-order now at this location, and check out a video trailer below.

The fourth effort from the kings of gore remastered in Full Dynamic Range, allowing the music's nuances to shine through and giving the whole album a more ferocious and dynamic sound than ever before, and enabling the listener to immerse in the full audio heaviness like never before.

If you haven't got hold of a copy already then now's the time to check this classic out. This was the jump from primitive gore to a finely tuned killing machine that was made with ease... arguably the band's finest hour.

Tracklisting:

“Buried Dreams”

“Carnal Forge”

“No Love Lost”

“Heartwork”

“Embodiment”

“This Mortal Coil”

“Arbeit Macht Fleisch”

“Blind Bleeding The Blind”

“Doctirnal Expletives”

“Death Certificate”