CARCASS Guitarist BEN ASH Leaves Band; TOM DRAPER Steps In
March 6, 2018, 10 hours ago
British extreme metal legends Carcass have parted ways with guitarist Ben Ash, who has been replaced in the band by Tom Draper (Pounder, ex-Angel Witch).
Says Ben Ash in a video message: "I just thought I'd get the record straight on a few things that are happening on my side. At the start of 2018, I decided to come away from the touring circuit and focus on getting back into an educational role and also focus on a bit of study and some individual music projects. And from the footage that I saw of the band playing at the Netherlands Deathfest, I knew they'd knock it out of the park. They sounded killer and the chap who's now in the place I was is doing a cracking job. And from the bottom of my heart, I wish the guys all the best for the upcoming shows this year."
Watch the video below:Video footage of Tom Draper making his live debut with Carcass at last weekend's Netherlands Deathfest in Tilburg can be seen below: