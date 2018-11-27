CARCASS Hits The Studio

British extreme metal legends, Carcass, have posted the image below to social media, indicating the band's return to the studio to record the follow-up to their 2013 album, Surgical Steel. Stay tuned for further updates from the band. Earlier this year, Carcass announced that they had parted ways with guitarist Ben Ash, who was replaced by Tom Draper (Pounder, ex-Angel Witch).

Video footage of Tom Draper making his live debut with Carcass back in March at Netherlands Deathfest in Tilburg can be seen below: