CARCASS Interviewed On Latest Instalment Of 70000 Tons TV

In this instalment of 70000Tons.tv they travel to Tel Aviv, Israel where a lucky 70000 Tons Of Metal Survivor was selected to interview CARCASS members Jeff Walker and Bill Steer. Check out the new procedure for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018 which will make things easier for sailors buying official Festival and Artist Merchandise. Check out our helpful and humorous guide for what to pack (and what not to pack) as they prepare to set sail on board Round 8 of The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise. 70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 Metal Bands play 120 Shows for only 3000 Fans on one 154,000 ton Cruise Ship sailing from Florida to Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos. Round 8 of The Original happens February 1-5, 2018. Book your cabin now here.



