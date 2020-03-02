CARCASS Reveal Title Of New Album; August 2020 Release Date Confirmed

English death/grind legends Carcass are gearing up to release a new album via Nuclear Blast on August 7th. According to guitarist Bill Steer, the album will be called Torn Arteries. He revealed the title during an interview with Australia's Heavy, which was taken from a demo tape recorded by founding drummer Ken Owen when he was a teenager.

Steer: "He had a fictitious band called Torn Arteries and he recorded everything himself in his bedroom; guitar, and he'd actually bang on boxes and kind of scream into the mic. And the whole thing was so distorted, it kind of sounded super heavy, even though essentially you were listening to a guy with a Spanish guitar and a couple of boxes. I think Jeff (Walker / frontman) appreciates the connection to the past and the fact that it was another Ken Owen classic. So that was his choice, really, and it stuck."

Owen suffered a brain hemorrhage in 1999 and has not performed with the band in over 20 years, but according to Steer is still part of the band.

Steer: "Even though Ken isn't playing in the band as such right now, he's kind of involved in everything we do, stylistically, because when he was so unique. When he was playing drums, his approach was just totally different. Also, the riffs he came up with, they were just really far out there. They were loads of fun to learn. I still think, as a guitar player, some of the stuff was very unorthodox and it was quite a challenge. That kind of influence still runs through what we do today."

Carcass performed on the closing night of Decibel Magazine’s Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles on December 14, 2019. In preparation, the band released a new single called “Under The Scalpel Blade”. The track is the band’s first new song in six years and was originally released as part of Decibel’s Flexi Series, accompanied with the magazine’s January 2019 issue. “Under The Scalpel Blade” was recorded during sessions for their upcoming seventh studio album that’s due out this year. Purchase the issue with flexi here.

"It’s always difficult trying to decide what new song to expose people to, especially given an absence of nearly seven years???? With that in mind here’s a slow throw away number we cobbled together, and NO the title was NOT plagiarized from the DISORDER album of the same title before you ask!" – Jeff Walker

Stream "Under The Scalpel Blade" here and/or below:

Carcass lineup:

Bill Steer - Guitars

Jeff Walker - Bass/Vocals

Daniel Wilding - Drums

Tom Draper - Guitars

(Photo - Gene Smirnov)