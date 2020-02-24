CARCASS To Release New Album In August 2020

English death/grind legends Carcass are men of few words, but the words they do use have an impact. Observe:

No details are available as yet. Stay tuned.

Carcass performed on the closing night of Decibel Magazine’s Metal & Beer Fest: Los Angeles on December 14, 2019. In preparation, the band released a new single called “Under The Scalpel Blade”. The track is the band’s first new song in six years and was originally released as part of Decibel’s Flexi Series, accompanied with the magazine’s January 2019 issue. “Under The Scalpel Blade” was recorded during sessions for their upcoming seventh studio album that’s due out this year. Purchase the issue with flexi here.

"It’s always difficult trying to decide what new song to expose people to, especially given an absence of nearly seven years???? With that in mind here’s a slow throw away number we cobbled together, and NO the title was NOT plagiarized from the DISORDER album of the same title before you ask!" – Jeff Walker

Stream "Under The Scalpel Blade" here and/or below:

Carcass lineup:

Bill Steer - Guitars

Jeff Walker - Bass/Vocals

Daniel Wilding - Drums

Tom Draper - Guitars

(Photo - Gene Smirnov)