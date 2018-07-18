Career-Spanning PHIL COLLINS Box Set To Feature Collaborations from ROBERT PLANT, PAUL MCCARTNEY, ERIC CLAPTON

Legendary Genesis singer/drummer and solo icon Phil Collins is set to a comprehensive a new box set titled Plays Well With Others, a 59-track collection arrives September 28 through Rhino.

"Some would say I've lived a charmed life," Collins said in a statement. "I've done what I wanted for most of it, and got paid well for doing something I'd have done for nothing. Playing the drums. During that time I've played with most of my heroes, most have become close friends. Over these four CDs you'll find a mere smattering of those moments. I thank the artists for letting me put this CD together, no easy task!"

Plays Well With Others is available for pre-order here. Collins' Not Dead Yet, Live! tour kicks off October 5th in Fort Lauderdale. You can see all the dates here.





Plays Well With Others features:

Disc One: 1969 – 1982:

"Guide Me Orion" – Flaming Youth

"Knights (Reprise)" – Peter Banks

"Don't You Feel It" – Eugene Wallace

"I Can't Remember, But Yes" – Argent

"Over Fire Island" – Brian Eno

"Savannah Woman" – Tommy Bolin

"Pablo Picasso" – John Cale

"Nuclear Burn" – Brand X

"No-One Receiving" – Brian Eno

"Home" – Rod Argent

"M386" – Brian Eno

"And So To F" – Brand X

"North Star" – Robert Fripp

"Sweet Little Mystery" – John Martyn

"Intruder" – Peter Gabriel

"I Know There's Something Going On" – Frida

"Pledge Pin" – Robert Plant

"Lead Me To The Water" – Gary Brooker

Disc Two: 1982 – 1991:

"In The Mood" – Robert Plant

"Island Dreamer" – Al Di Meola

"Puss 'n' Boots" – Adam Ant

"Walking On The Chinese Wall" – Philip Bailey

"Do They Know It's Christmas (Feed The World)" – Band Aid

"Just Like A Prisoner" – Eric Clapton

"Because Of You" – Philip Bailey

"Watching The World" – Chaka Khan

"No One Is To Blame (Phil Collins version)" – Howard Jones

"If Leaving Me Is Easy" – The Isley Brothers

"Angry" – Paul McCartney

"Loco In Acapulco" – Four Tops

"Walking On Air" – Stephen Bishop

"Hall Light" – Stephen Bishop

"Woman In Chains" – Tears For Fears

"Burn Down The Mission" – Phil Collins

Disc Three: 1991 – 2011:

"No Son Of Mine" – Genesis

"Could've Been Me" – John Martyn

"Hero" – David Crosby

"Ways To Cry" – John Martyn

"I've Been Trying" – Phil Collins

"Do Nothing 'Till You Hear From Me" – Quincy Jones

"Why Can't It Wait Til Morning" – Fourplay

"Suzanne" – John Martyn

"Looking For An Angel" – Laura Pausini

"Golden Slumbers / Carry That Weight / The End" – George Martin

"In The Air Tonite" – Lil' Kim featuring Phil Collins

"Welcome" – Phil Collins

"Can't Turn Back The Years" – John Martyn

Disc Four: Live 1981 – 2002:

"In The Air Tonight" (Live At The Secret Policeman's Other Ball) – Phil Collins

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps" – George Harrison

"You Win Again" – The Bee Gees

"There'll Be Some Changes Made" – Phil Collins and Tony Bennett

"Stormy Weather" – Phil Collins and Quincy Jones

"Chips And Salsa" – The Phil Collins Big Band

"Birdland" – Phil Collins with The Buddy Rich Big Band

"Pick Up The Pieces" (Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 1998) - The Phil Collins Big Band

"Layla" (Live At Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Eric Clapton

"Why" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Annie Lennox

"Everything I Do (I Do It For You)" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Bryan Adams

"With A Little Help From My Friends" (Live at Party At The Palace, 3 June 2002) – Joe Cocker