CARL PALMER Discusses Art Piece Made In Tribute To GREG LAKE - “I Needed To Do This For Greg”; Video

In the short video below, drummer Carl Palmer talks about the art piece, Lucky Man (A Tribute to Greg Lake). Crafted from the new medium of rhythm-on-canvas, the visual also contains an image of Greg's iconic guitar the J200.

In this clip, Palmer discusses the reason why the instrument was included in the piece.

For more details on Carl's artwork, head to this location.

Greg Lake, who fronted both King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, died on December 7th, 2016 at 69, having fought a long battle with cancer.