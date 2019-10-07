CARL PALMER’s ELP LEGACY Announce Final Leg Of 2019 World Tour

Carl Palmer, among the most renowned drummers in rock history and a founding member of both ELP and Asia, is embarking on the final leg of his 2019 World Tour, Emerson Lake & Palmer Lives On!, following his major US trek in The Royal Affair Tour with YES, Asia and John Lodge. This tour is a musical celebration of the groundbreaking progressive rock group, ELP.

Palmer’s latest CD/DVD is an international release of a his 2016 Pictures At An Exhibition tribute to Keith Emerson (that featured Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, Vanilla Fudge keyboardist and vocalist Mark Stein and drummer David Frangioni, who made guest appearances) and the band’s Live In The USA CD. Palmer’s label, BMG Music has had great success in the last few years with the re-issue of the entire ELP catalog.

“The band is running on all cylinders and has never sounded better,” says Palmer. “Fans can expect the biggest hits of ELP along with some of its epic pieces, all presented with a full visual element of special films created for the tour.”

In addition to Palmer’s compelling stage show, the tour will also highlight his collection of fine art, recently done in conjunction with California’s Scene Four Art Studios. The images combine motion, color, and lighting into some of the most compelling fine art visuals ever created. View the Palmer art collections at CarlPalmerArt.com.

As with his previous solo tours, Palmer presents bold, new arrangements of the best-loved instrumental music of ELP, and other composers. A multimedia experience combining music and video projection, the show promises to be among the most musically compelling tours of the year. Carl Palmer ELP Legacy is a red-hot power trio that features Palmer on drums and percussion; guitarist/ vocalist Paul Bielatowicz and bassist Simon Fitzpatrick.

Don’t miss seeing Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy playing a powerful set of progressive rock. Drum enthusiasts and fans alike, can expect an evening of innovative percussive skills, from the man who brought the drum set to the forefront of rock n roll music.

Tour dates:

October

31 - Kent OH - Kent Stage

November

1 - Chicago IL - Reggie's Rock Club

2 - Edwardsville IL - Wildey Theatre

6 - Tralf Music Hall - Buffalo NY

9 - Philadelphia PA - 2300 Arena

13 - Bethlehem PA - Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

14 - Shirley MA - Bull Run

15 - Westbury NY - The Space at Westbury

16 - Bay Shore NY - Boulton Center for the Arts/ YMCA

17 - South Orange NJ - South Orange Performing Arts Center

19 - New York NY - Iridium Jazz Club Times Square

20 - New York NY - Iridium Jazz Club Times Square

22 - State College PA - State Theatre--

23 - Plymouth NH - Flying Monkey