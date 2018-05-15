CARL PALMER’s ELP LEGACY Announce Live CD/DVD Release

A new, 2-disc digipack release from Carl Palmer, perhaps the most highly rated drummer in the world alive today and sole surviving member of prog rock giants Emerson, Lake & Palmer, will be released by BMG on June 29th. Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Live encompasses two outstanding Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy shows captured on CD and DVD and presented in a deluxe booklet with sleeve notes by Carl Palmer. Pre-order here.

Live in New York 2014 CD - Recorded on November 25th, 2015, this masterclass of a performance includes a full-length version of ELP’s "Tarkus" played alongside "Mars, Toccata and Fugue In D Minor", "The God Of War / 21st Century Schizoid Man", "Knife-Edge", "Trilogy" and more, performed before a sell-out crowd at New York’s Tralf Music Hall.

Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson Live Miami 2016 DVD - A 2 hour long complete and spectacular tribute show to Keith Emerson, featuring special guests: Steve Hackett (Genesis), Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge) and David Frangioni. Recorded at Olympia Theater Miami on June 24th, 2016, the show includes much loved ELP classics such as "Bitches Crystal", "Hoedown", "Karn Evil 9 (Welcome Back My Friends)", "Romeo & Juliet", "Fanfare For The Common Man", "Jerusalem" and "The Barbarian".

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy was formed in 2001 and comprises Carl Palmer alongside the prodigal talents of Simon Fitzpatrick on guitar and Paul Bielatowicz on bass. This power trio are taking classic ELP works and reconstructing them with drums, bass & guitar rather than replicating the unique keyboard/synth work of the great Keith Emerson. The lineup injects new life into both ELP and ELP related favourites such as "Hoedown", "Peter Gunn", "The Barbarian", "Knife-Edge", "Pictures At An Exhibition", "Lucky Man", "Fanfare For The Common Man" and King Crimson’s "21st Century Schizoid Man".

“It’s metal prog-rock playing Emerson, Lake and Palmer,” Carl says. “It’s original and unique, and that’s important to me.”

The trio’s dynamic live show has proved a triumphant success with sold-out world tours, festival appearances and rave reviews.

Crowned ‘Prog God of 2017’, Carl Palmer is taking the ELP legacy forward throughout 2018 in new directions, whilst showcasing his immeasurable talents as one of the great technical drummers alive today. Says Carl, “My philosophy is very simple; if I keep on improving, which I am at the moment, or I can’t improve but can maintain a standard, then I will carry on. The minute I can’t do that, then I’m gone.”

Tracklisting:

CD: Tralf Music Hall Buffalo, New York, November 25th, 2014

"Rondeau Des Indes Galantes" / "Ride Of The Valkyries"

"Toccata and Fugue in D Minor"

"Mars, The God Of War" / "21st Century Schizoid Man"

"Tarkus" (Full Version)

"America"

"Knife-Edge"

"Trilogy" (Short Version)

CD running time: 48 mins. CD album previously unavailable digitally

DVD: Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson. Olympia Theater, Miami, Florida, June 24th, 2016. Special Guests: Steve Hackett, Mark Stein & David Frangioni

Introduction

"Peter Gunn"

"Karn Evil 9 (Welcome Back My Friends)"

"The Barbarian"

"Bitches Crystal"

"Jerusalem"

"Romeo & Juliet"

"21st Century Schizoid Man"

"Clair De Lune"

"Knife-Edge"

"Hoedown"

"Take A Pebble"

"Carmina Burana"

"Pictures At An Exhibition"

"Fanfare For The Common Man" / Drum Solo

"Nutrocker"

Bonus footage:

Behind The Scenes At The Tribute For Keith Emerson

DVD running time: 2hrs 4 mins