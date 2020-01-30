CARMINE APPICE And TONY FRANKLIN Talk High Points Of Being In BLUE MURDER - "We Were So Tight, So Energetic, So Technical; We Were Animalistic" (Video)

Guesting on The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, drummer Carmine Appice and bassist Tony Franklin discuss Blue Murder, guitarist John Sykes (Tygers Of Pan Tang, Whitesnake), and the reasons a band reunion hasn't taken place since their 1994 break-up.

On the highlights of being in Blue Murder

Frankilin: "Making a killer album and touring all around America and Japan. Just having great times. It was all about the music and good fun."

Appice: "It was th emusic and playing with these guys because it gelled so great, and we knew we had something. If you'd said 'That ain't gonna make it' and I bet my house, you would have won (laughs). One of the highlights was Japan. We went there the first time and we had 12,000 people (come) to see us, and it was magic. I see videos of it on YouTube and i go 'My God, we were unbelievable.' We were so tight, so energetic, so technical, we were animalistic."

In the clip below courtesy of Full In Bloom from November 2019, Appice talks about Blue Murder and their rehearsal reunion, explaining why the band did not officially reunite.

Appice: "We actually rehearsed for a few days. It sounded amazing and then we go outside, we're talking: 'How are we going to do this?' and John came up with: 'I think I want to call it John Sykes & Blue Murder.' I said, 'No, dude, why do you want to do that? People are waiting to hear Blue Murder, we got two albums that people love of material that we can go out, we don't need to do your history.'

"I said, 'If you want to do your history, would you do my history? I got songs probably bigger than your songs.' He said, 'No, I want to call it that and I want to do my Thin Lizzy...' He was in Thin Lizzy at the end (1983's Thunder and Lightning album) (but) nobody really knows Thin Lizzy songs he was on, I think. Maybe in England they do, but not over here. I don't need to go out and play under John Sykes as John Sykes & Blue Murder. That's not Blue Murder, that's just John Sykes doing his history.'"