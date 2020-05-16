CARMINE APPICE And VINNY APPICE To Pay Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO With Lockdown Edition Of "Monsters And Heroes"

Today (May 16th) marks 10 years since the death of Ronnie James Dio (Elf, Black Sabbath, Dio, Heaven & Hell) due to stomach cancer.Drummer Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio, Last In Line) revealed earlier this week during an interview with Metal Mania that he and his brother Carmine Appice wold release a video today in tribute to dio.

Vinny: "In 2017, Carmine and I released an album together that we worked on, and it's really good; it's called Sinister. Good album, and it's the first album we've done together. On that album was a song called 'Monsters And Heroes' that Carmine had, and they were gonna use it for King Kobra, but since they didn't. The lyrics are written Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot, Rough Cutt) and they're all about Ronnie; it's like a tribute to Ronnie. It's a great song.

The other day, we were talking about doing a video, maybe releasing one of these virus videos, as you see. I realized, 'Oh, wait a minute. Ronnie's anniversary is coming up. How cool is that, when we're going to do the song about Ronnie?' So, a lightbulb went off: let's just promote it and have a nice tribute for Ronnie on the 16th, which is his 10-year anniversary. So the video is pretty much finished. It looks great, and we're playing live... not all at once, but live in each individual location. It came out great. We're really excited about it. It'll be a nice tribute."

Check out the video below. The performers are as follows:

Carmine Appice - drums

Vinny Appice - drums

Artie Dillon - guitar / vocals

Jim Crean - vocals