CARMINE APPICE Discusses Co-Writing ROD STEWART Smash "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?", Says Rod Wanted A Song Like THE ROLLING STONES' "Miss You"; Audio

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice joins The Rhino Podcast to talk about his career, working with Rod Stewart and co-writing Rod's 1978 hit single, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”. Listen below.

Says Carmine, "The biggest hit he ever had, and I couldn't believe it. I said, 'I wrote the biggest hit Rod ever had'. When we were in Australia in '79, it just hit #1 in America, and Rod said, 'Oh man, the song we wrote just hit #1. So we have to buy dinner for everybody tonight. It was a $1,500. dinner."

"Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" was released as a single in November, 1978. It spent one week at #1 on the British charts in December, and four weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in February 1979.