CARMINE APPICE Discusses New Art Collection In Chromadepth - “When You Put The Glasses On, The Thing Comes Alive”; Video

Innovative Art Company SceneFour of Los Angeles recently released the highly anticipated collection from legendary drummer Carmine Appice, entitled Purple. The grouping of compelling art images is yet another collaboration between an esteemed musician and SceneFour using the new technology of combining LED lights, cutting edge photography and powerful drumming.

Carmine discusses his artwork in the new video below:

The Appice collection is the newest in a series that also features such iconic rock drummers as Chad Smith; Steven Adler; Steve Smith; Carl Palmer; and others.

“Creating this artwork has been a whole new journey for me,” says Appice, who still presently tours with both Vanilla Fudge and Cactus, among others. “To think my work as a drummer could lead to such beautiful and striking images is not something I ever imagined before. I am grateful to Scene Four for giving me this opportunity to combine my skill as a percussionist with such a striking visual medium.”

“As with the other drummers we have worked with, Carmine Appice is of a rare talent,” says Cory Danzinger of SceneFour. “The result from his work behind the kit is a series of images that jump to life with a brand new technology that allows normal viewing or 3D imagery when viewed through a special set of glasses that come with the art work.”

Adds Appice: “Purple is a perfect title for this collection, because it is be basis for the color schemes of the collection which takes on a whole new dimension when viewed with the special optical lenses.” Purple is available at CarmineAppiceDrumArt.com, in a limited numbered edition, signed by Appice.

Currently celebrating his 50th Anniversary as a recording artist and touring musician, Carmine Appice is a world famous performer, author and music educator. He has played drums as a member of Vanilla Fudge; Cactus; Beck, Bogert & Appice, King Kobra, Platinum Rock All Stars, and he has also lent his talents to Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne and Pink Floyd, among others. Appice’s autobiography, Stick It! remains a best seller. His innovative percussion has earned him considerable renown among fans and critics alike, and earned him a spot on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Drummers Of All Time list. He currently lives in New York and Los Angeles.