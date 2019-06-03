CARMINE APPICE Explains Leaving OZZY OSBOURNE's Bark At The Moon Trek - "Sharon Threw Me Off The Tour"; Audio

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to legendary drummer Carmine Appice about his re-release of Guitar Zeus, assisting with the production of Ozzy Osbourne's Bark At The Moon album, his monster hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" with Rod Stewart, Blue Murder, King Kobra, and unreleased Vinnie Vincent songs that he is thinking of releasing. Listen below.

On Ozzy's Bark At The Moon era, Carmine states: "I didn't even ask to join Ozzy, they called me. I was in France and my manager said, 'Sharon Osbourne's looking for you'. So I called them and they asked me to join the band and I said, 'well I might be interested.' I have known Ozzy for a long time. And I said, 'what happened with Tommy Aldridge', they said they fired him, they recorded a new album and they wanted me to go into the studio and fix the drum sound and help finish the album with Ozzy vocals, plus I would also get an Associate Producer credit. So I said, 'okay this all sounds good'. So we put a contract together and in my contract it said that I can have my own merchandise on the tour and it goes on to say that I have my own PR person with me doing press promoting my drum master classes that I would do on the road, which they agreed to it, as it was in the contract.

"I went into studio to finish the Bark At The Moon album he did with Tommy Aldridge and to help the poorly recorded drum sound using some of my techniques. Me and the producer probably re-mic'ed the drum sound, but we could not help the timing, Tommy Aldridge's drum timing was bad. Also, I helped Ozzy lay down his vocals. Sharon actually left Ozzy in my care in New York City to lay down the vocals. Then me and Ozzy flew to England and shot the 'Bark At The Moon' video that I was in miming to. We went on tour and all my master classes were sold out (I was giving money to UNICEF also for the master classes). I was making about $1,500 a day extra on the tour with these master classes... Sharon didn't like that. Long story short, she started harassing me on the tour so eventually she came and said, 'Tommy Aldridge is taking over'. I said, 'we've got a contract', then she said, 'I guess I'll see you on court', with a real snotty face. So I took them to court and I I got what I would have got on the tour, but I wasn't in the band, that's not what I wanted you know. I mean, I sang the background harmonies on the tour and I had a good name and I did a drum solo and I always tore the audience up. But Sharon threw me off the tour. The timing on Bark At The moon was bad, that's why they called me but they took Tommy back."