CARMINE APPICE Looks Back On Being Fired By SHARON OSBOURNE - "She Said My Name Was Too Big, I Needed To Start My Own Band"

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice is well known for his work with Rod Stewart, and his bands Cactus, Blue Murder and King Kobra. In the interview below with rock journalist Lucas H. Gordon - conducted in January 2019 at NAMM - Appice talked about his new autobiography, The Hall Of Heavy Metal Music Awards, his Guitar Zeus album, and offers up some cool stories including one with Bulletboys and getting fired by Sharon Osbourne.

Appice recently spoke with WSOU about former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent cancelling his comeback shows scheduled for this past February, stating "I always thought that if Vinnie messed this up, or whoever messed it up, I don't know if there'll be another chance because this is his comeback. He already canceled it once, and if gets canceled again, nobody's gonna care anymore. (They'll say) 'I'm not gonna go even buy a ticket. He's not gonna show up. Or something's gonna happen.' But I was looking forward to it, because me and Tony Franklin — I love playing with Tony, and we were gonna play the Vinnie KISS songs, which would have been fun. After I saw that KISS Kruise party footage... Vinnie's always been like a showoff kind of guy, and he just stood there. He looked like he was scared to me. I asked him: 'Can you still play? You've been out 30 years.' He goes, 'Yeah. I've been playing in my house. Yeah, of course, I can still play.' I said, 'Okay. I believe you...' but I don't know what happened. It's too bad, because it would have been fun."

The original poster for the cancelled dates can be seen below: