CARMINE APPICE On "In Space" Art Piece - "It's An Interesting Concept, This One"; Video

Last June, legendary drummer Carmine Appice unveiled an art collection in Chromadepth, bringing his rhythmic crafted visuals into the realm of 3D. The project, which was released to mark Appice’s 50th year making records, was more than a year in the making.

In this short video, Carmine discusses the creation of his art piece "In Space". The piece is part of his debut collection of artwork.

