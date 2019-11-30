CARMINE APPICE Talks Aborted BLUE MURDER Reunion - "I Don't Need To Go Out And Play Under JOHN SYKES As JOHN SYKES & BLUE MURDER"

In the clip below courtesy of Full In Bloom, drum legend Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Ozzy Osbourne) talks about Blue Murder and their rehearsal reunion, explaining why the band did not officially reunite. Blue Murder featured Appice, guitarist John Sykes (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Tygers Of Pan Tang) and Tony Franklin (The Firm, Jimmy Page).

Appice: "We actually rehearsed for a few days. It sounded amazing and then we go outside, we're talking: 'How are we going to do this?' and John came up with: 'I think I want to call it John Sykes & Blue Murder.' I said, 'No, dude, why do you want to do that? People are waiting to hear Blue Murder, we got two albums that people love of material that we can go out, we don't need to do your history.'

"I said, 'If you want to do your history, would you do my history? I got songs probably bigger than your songs.' He said, 'No, I want to call it that and I want to do my Thin Lizzy...' He was in Thin Lizzy at the end (1983's Thunder and Lightning album) (but) nobody really knows Thin Lizzy songs he was on, I think. Maybe in England they do, but not over here. I don't need to go out and play under John Sykes as John Sykes & Blue Murder. That's not Blue Murder, that's just John Sykes doing his history.'"

