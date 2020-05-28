CARMINE APPICE Talks Lockdown Video Of "Monsters And Heroes" In Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO - "I Filmed It Directly On My iPhone In One Take"

To mark the tenth anniversary of the death of legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio (Elf, Black Sabbath, Dio, Heaven & Hell), who passed away on May 16, 2010 due to stomach cancer, drummer brothers Carmine and Vinny Appice teamed up with vocalist Jim Crean, guitarist Artie Dillon, and bassist James Caputo to record a lockdown version of "Monsters And Heroes", which originally appeared on the 2017 Appice album, Sinister.

Carmine Appice recently spoke to Nick Spacek of The Pitch about making this new video for "Monsters And Heroes" while everyone was in self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an excerpt follows:

What was the experience of doing a lockdown video like?

"When you do videos, they look very expensive, but with music videos, there’s a lot of sitting around. When there’s scripted kind of stuff, there’s a lot of sitting around. For 'Bark At The Moon' with Ozzy, there was a lot of sitting around. It took six hours to put his makeup on – you have to become the werewolf – and it gets boring. But this video was probably the easiest video, because I taped it in my house, here in the drum room with high ceilings and a couple of mattresses next to it, because we’re actually getting ready to move to Florida and had the mattresses next to my kit because it was a utility room. I filmed it directly on my iPhone, with the audio and the video in one take."

It sounds really good. I’m surprised that was recorded on an iPhone.

"Well, just my part was on the iPhone. I’m the only one that didn’t have a studio. Everyone else had a little studio. Artie Dillon has a full studio where he edited and mixed the audio sound. He took my sound off the video, put it into his Pro Tools, and it sounds better. The track has a lot of energy and the way he edited, the video kept the energy of the track moving because the video wasn’t just a camera on each guy. He’s changed the scenes and the screen. Sometimes, it’d be five people on screen and then three, then two, to one, depending on the accents of the song and what was going on. It’s very exciting, and after looking at this, I said, 'Man, we should do more promotional videos like this, because they’re easy to do and they’re cheaper.' We’re doing a new Cactus album and I’m thinking of maybe doing more. For the price of one video for one song, you could probably do five songs. If nothing else from this virus thing, we learned how to do that."

Read more at this location. Check out both the lockdown, and original, videos for "Monsters And Heroes" below.