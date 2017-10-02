CARMINE APPICE To Be Honoured At Rockit Live Foundation's Annual Gala

On October 8th, The Rockit Live Foundation will hold its 2017 Gala at Buona Sera Palazzo Banquet Hall in Ocean Township, New Jersey. The evening's festivites will feature drummer Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart) as the guest of honour, reports Mike Morsch of CentralJersey.com.

“When I was a kid playing drums, if I would have met one of my idols and be able to hang out with them and pick their brains, that would have been amazing,” said Appice. “I think that it’s very inspiring, if nothing else, to have these kids hang out with people who have made it and who can be their mentors, people who are icons in the music business.”

The Rockit Live Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps develop, nurture and inspire young performers to reach their full artistic potential through live music education offered at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ.

