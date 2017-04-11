CARMINE APPICE To Unveil Art Collection In Chromadepth; Video Trailer Streaming

Legendary drummer Carmine Appice will unveil a career first on June 1st to mark 50 years of making records with the creation of an art collection made from rhythm.

Working with art team SceneFour, Appice is the first drummer to embark on visual artwork utilizing Chromadepth, a color-centric formula that adds three dimension into the visuals.

Check out a trailer video below, and join the interest list at carmineappicedrumart.com to get more details and for pre-release access.