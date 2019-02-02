CARMINE APPICE Weighs In On VINNIE VINCENT Canceling Comeback Shows - "I Always Thought That If Vinnie Messed This Up, I Don't Know If There'll Be Another Chance"

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent's scheduled dates next month (February 8th and 9th in Nashville, Tennessee) have been cancelled. Promoter Derek Christopher issued the following statement:

"Mr. Vincent has sent a notification letter to the promoter that he will not be performing the concerts scheduled for Feb 8th and 9th, 2019 in Nashville, TN. While we cannot discuss the terms of the contract due to a confidentiality clause within the contract, we are shocked at this development, and it is, unfortunately, beyond our control. The matter has been turned over to our attorney.

"As they say, it's "now in the hands of the lawyers," and we will update you as we can. Please check back regularly, as this site will be the only source for official updates. In the meantime, every ticket and meet & greet order will be automatically refunded in full, and you will receive a confirmation email of your refund, before or by February 10, 2019.

"We want to thank everyone who worked so diligently and tried so hard to make these shows happen. A lot of really good people were involved and tried to make these shows a reality for the fans."

The shows were due to feature Vinnie Vincent backed by drummer Carmine Appice and bassist Tony Franklin. Appice spoke with WSOU about the situation, stating "I always thought that if Vinnie messed this up, or whoever messed it up, I don't know if there'll be another chance because this is his comeback. He already canceled it once, and if gets canceled again, nobody's gonna care anymore. (They'll say) 'I'm not gonna go even buy a ticket. He's not gonna show up. Or something's gonna happen.' But I was looking forward to it, because me and Tony Franklin — I love playing with Tony, and we were gonna play the Vinnie KISS songs, which would have been fun. After I saw that KISS Kruise party footage... Vinnie's always been like a showoff kind of guy, and he just stood there. He looked like he was scared to me. I asked him: 'Can you still play? You've been out 30 years.' He goes, 'Yeah. I've been playing in my house. Yeah, of course, I can still play.' I said, 'Okay. I believe you...' but I don't know what happened. It's too bad, because it would have been fun."

The original poster for the cancelled dates can be seen below: