CARNAL FORGE Inks Deal With ViciSolum Productions; Gun To Mouth Salvation Album Due In January

Swedish thrash metal band, Carnal Forge, is back and has signed a record deal with Swedish label ViciSolum Productions. The band’s new album, Gun To Mouth Salvation, will overtake the world on January 25th. Gun To Mouth Salvation is Carnal Forge's first album since the 2007 monster release, Testify For My Victims.

Founder Jari Kuusisto says: “I quit Carnal Forge after the last full-length album Testify For My Victims because I was just fed up with the music industry and everything about being in the band. It took some years but I felt I was kind of missing CF, so I talked to my brother Petri and I called up Lars in 2013 and said, 'Hey, let's fuckin' do it!' He had been waiting since the hibernation in 2010 so it was a go! Right on the spot. We made this mini CD to wake up the corpse and we did some shows but then we decided to not do any more shows until we had a new album and new fresh songs to play. It's a long boring story why it took so long time, but finally here we are now, ready to kick som serious ass again! And with us we also have Lawrence Dinamarca (Nightrage, Loch Vostok) and new vocalist Tommie Wahlberg.”

Cover artwork by Federico Boss at Abstract Chaos Design.

Tracklisting:

"Parasites"

"Reforged"

"Aftermath"

"Endless War"

"Bound In Flames"

"King Chaos"

"The Order"

"Hellride"

"State Of Pain"

"Sin Feast Paradise"

"The Stench"

- Produced by Carnal Forge

- Music & Lyrics by Carnal Forge

- Recorded by Petri Kuusisto & Carnal Forge in Studio SoundPeaQ, Sweden, 2017

- Mixed by Petri Kuusisto, Jari Kuusisto, Jocke Skog & Carnal Forge, May 2018

- Mastered at Radionika Studio, Sweden by Dino Medanhodzic August 2018

Carnal Forge 2018 are:

Tommie Wahlberg - Vocals

Petri Kuusisto - Lead Guitar

Jari Kuusisto - Rhythm Guitar

Lars Lindén - Bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - Drums