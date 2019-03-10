CARNAL FORGE Post "The Order" Guitar Playthrough Video

Swedish thrash metal veterans Carnal Forge have posted a guitar playthrough of the song "The Order" from their new album, Gun To Mouth Salvation. Check out Jari Kuusisto and Petri Kuusisto in action below.

Carnal Forge recently released a new single/video for the song “Bound In Flames”, directed by Owe Lingvall (Meshuggah, Sabaton, Dark Funeral). The song is taken from the bands new album, Gun To Mouth Salvation, available via ViciSolum Productions.

Gun To Mouth Salvation is Carnal Forge's first album since 2007's Testify For My Victims. Cover artwork by Federico Boss at Abstract Chaos Design.

Tracklisting:

"Parasites"

"Reforged"

"Aftermath"

"Endless War"

"Bound In Flames"

"King Chaos"

"The Order"

"Hellride"

"State Of Pain"

"Sin Feast Paradise"

"The Stench"

"Reforged" lyric video:

“Parasites” lyric video:

Carnal Forge 2018 are:

Tommie Wahlberg - Vocals

Petri Kuusisto - Lead Guitar

Jari Kuusisto - Rhythm Guitar

Lars Lindén - Bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - Drums