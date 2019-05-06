CARNAL FORGE Release "Bound In Flames" Guitar Playthrough Video

Swedish thrash metal veterans, Carnal Forge, have posted a guitar playthrough for the song "Bound In Flames", from their new album Gun To Mouth Salvation, available via ViciSolum Productions. Watch below:

Gun To Mouth Salvation is Carnal Forge's first album since 2007's Testify For My Victims. Cover artwork by Federico Boss at Abstract Chaos Design.

Tracklisting:

"Parasites"

"Reforged"

"Aftermath"

"Endless War"

"Bound In Flames"

"King Chaos"

"The Order"

"Hellride"

"State Of Pain"

"Sin Feast Paradise"

"The Stench"

“Bound In Flames” video:

"Reforged" lyric video:

“Parasites” lyric video:

Carnal Forge lineup:

Tommie Wahlberg - Vocals

Petri Kuusisto - Lead Guitar

Jari Kuusisto - Rhythm Guitar

Lars Lindén - Bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - Drums