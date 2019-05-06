CARNAL FORGE Release "Bound In Flames" Guitar Playthrough Video

May 6, 2019, 34 minutes ago

Swedish thrash metal veterans, Carnal Forge, have posted a guitar playthrough for the song "Bound In Flames", from their new album Gun To Mouth Salvation, available via ViciSolum Productions. Watch below:

Gun To Mouth Salvation is Carnal Forge's first album since 2007's Testify For My Victims. Cover artwork by Federico Boss at Abstract Chaos Design.

Tracklisting:

"Parasites"
"Reforged"
"Aftermath"
"Endless War"
"Bound In Flames"
"King Chaos"
"The Order"
"Hellride"
"State Of Pain"
"Sin Feast Paradise"
"The Stench"

“Bound In Flames” video:

"Reforged" lyric video:

“Parasites” lyric video:

Carnal Forge lineup:

Tommie Wahlberg - Vocals
Petri Kuusisto - Lead Guitar
Jari Kuusisto - Rhythm Guitar
Lars Lindén - Bass
Lawrence Dinamarca - Drums



