CARNAL FORGE Release "Reforged" Lyric Video

Swedish thrash metal veterans, Carnal Forge, have released a new lyric video for the song “Reforged”, to be included on the band's upcoming album, Gun To Mouth Salvation, out on January 25th via ViciSolum Productions. Watch below.

Gun To Mouth Salvation is Carnal Forge's first album since 2007's Testify For My Victims. Cover artwork by Federico Boss at Abstract Chaos Design.

Tracklisting:

"Parasites"

"Reforged"

"Aftermath"

"Endless War"

"Bound In Flames"

"King Chaos"

"The Order"

"Hellride"

"State Of Pain"

"Sin Feast Paradise"

"The Stench"

"Reforged" lyric video:

“Parasites” lyric video:

Carnal Forge 2018 are:

Tommie Wahlberg - Vocals

Petri Kuusisto - Lead Guitar

Jari Kuusisto - Rhythm Guitar

Lars Lindén - Bass

Lawrence Dinamarca - Drums