CARNATION Release Live Video For Song “Plaguebreeder”

Belgian death metal outfit Carnation have released the brand new live footage for the track "Plaguebreeder," which is taken from the band's debut album, Chapel Of Abhorrence. The video was recorded during their performance at the Alcatraz Festival in Belgium in August 2019.

Additionally, Carnation are about to embark on their Japanese tour dates, starting October 4 in Nagoya. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.

Carnation comment on the video and tour: "The Autumn of the Dead tour will be our parting gift for 2019. After three long years, we will finally return to Japan to once again perform in the land of the rising sun. Witness our death metal barrage live at the Asakusa Deathfest in Tokyo or in four other cities spread across mainland Japan. After storming the East, we will turn our attention Westward for six scheduled performances in England. The majestic Damnation Festival in Leeds is also part of our itinerary, and the festival is nearly sold out...We advise those who still have doubts to attend our upcoming performances to check out our brand new live video for the song 'Plaguebreeder,' which is one of the tracks of our Chapel Of Abhorrence debut album. The audio and video footage was recorded in August 2019 at the Alcatraz Festival in Kortrijk, Belgium. No edits, no dubs... Just total raw live energy."

Dates:

October

4 – Nagoya – Huckfinn

5 – Osaka – Bears

6 – Nagano – India Live The Sky

8 – Yokohama – El Puente

10 – Tokyo – Eues

11 – Tokyo – Asakusa Deathfest