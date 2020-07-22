CARNATION Release New Live Video For "Sepulcher Of Alteration"

Belgian death metal band, Carnation, have released a new live video for their recently released single, "Sepulcher Of Alteration". The video was shot during the band's demolishing performance at the Hellgium Festival that took place in Belgium in 2020. The track is taken from the bands upcoming full length, Where Death Lies, which is due September 18.

Frontman Simon Duson comments: "The debut live performance of our newest track 'Sepulcher Of Alteration' took place at the Hellgium Livestream Festival earlier this month. We have been yearning to perform this track live, ever since the day we finished writing it. Sadly, we were unable to witness your reaction in the flesh, but with the ongoing pandemic, this felt like the only possible way for us to take this track to the stage anytime soon, and we'll take what we can get!"

Where Death Lies is out on September 18 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Where Death Lies was recorded from January to April 2020. The drums were recorded by Wojtek & Sławek Wieslawski at the Hertz Recording Studio in Białystok, Poland and the guitars, bass & vocals were recorded by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio in Nijlen, Belgium.

The cover artwork for Where Death Lies, which is again created by the talented Juan Jose Castellano Rosado, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Iron Discipline"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration"

"Where Death Lies"

"Spirit Excision"

"Napalm Ascension"

"Serpent's Breath"

"Malformed Regrowth"

"Reincarnation"

"In Chasms Abysmal"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" video:

Lineup:

Simon Duson - Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen - Guitars

Bert Vervoort - Guitars

Yarne Heylen - Bass

Vincent Verstrepen - Drums