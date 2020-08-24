CARNATION Share Lyric Video For New Song "Where Death Lies"

Belgian death metal band, Carnation, have released a lyric video for the title track of their upcoming full-length, Where Death Lies, out September 18.

Frontman Simon Duson comments: "Our third single for the upcoming Where Death Lies'album is none other than the title track. If you've been looking for thrashy hooks and groovy beats, look no further! This track is a fast one, but it switches gear right when the punishing chorus hits. It contains what we consider the catchiest chorus on the album, and we simply can't wait to start performing this one live. The lyric video was made by Aimed & Framed, and it showcases the beautiful artwork that master Juanjo Castellano has once again created for us."

Where Death Lies is out on September 18 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Where Death Lies was recorded from January to April 2020. The drums were recorded by Wojtek & Sławek Wieslawski at the Hertz Recording Studio in Białystok, Poland and the guitars, bass & vocals were recorded by Yarne Heylen at Project Zero Studio in Nijlen, Belgium.

The cover artwork for Where Death Lies, which is again created by the talented Juan Jose Castellano Rosado, can be found below along with the tracklisting.

Tracklisting:

"Iron Discipline"

"Sepulcher Of Alteration"

"Where Death Lies"

"Spirit Excision"

"Napalm Ascension"

"Serpent's Breath"

"Malformed Regrowth"

"Reincarnation"

"In Chasms Abysmal"

"Iron Discipline" video:

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" video:

"Sepulcher Of Alteration" live video:

Lineup:

Simon Duson - Vocals

Jonathan Verstrepen - Guitars

Bert Vervoort - Guitars

Yarne Heylen - Bass

Vincent Verstrepen - Drums