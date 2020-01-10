CARNIFEX Announce Departure Of Guitarist Jordan Lockrey; Band To Embark On The META X North American Tour With 3TEETH, THE BROWNING, SKOLD

San Diego, California-based metal outfit, Carnifex, have announced that after eight years, lead guitarist Jordan Lockrey will be leaving the band.

Carnifex comments, "We want to wish Jordan Lockrey the best of everything as he departs Carnifex after eight years, three amazing records and countless tours. We will be forever thankful for the creativity and musical vision Jordan brought to Carnifex. Please wish him well."

Jordan Lockrey states, "I want to thank the guys for seeing something in me and bringing me into the group. The last eight years have been absolutely insane. I never thought I'd have a chance to create and perform music on this level with such talented musicians. Unfortunately, my time in Carnifex has come to an end. I love the guys and wish them the best of luck on these upcoming tours!"

The band also announced that their good friend and lethal shredder Neal Tiemann will be filling on the upcoming European tour with Thy Art Is Murder.

Carnifex have also announced The META X North American Tour with 3Teeth, The Browning, and Skold.

Dates:

March

13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

17 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial

19 - Salt Lake City, Utah - The Complex

20 - Denver, CO / Gothic Theater

21 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

22 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre

26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

31 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

April

1 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

3 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

4 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

6 - Nashville, TN / Cannery Ballroom

7 - Atlanta, GA / The Masquerade

8 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

15 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

(Photo - Shannon Brooke)