CARNIFEX Announce Departure Of Guitarist Jordan Lockrey; Band To Embark On The META X North American Tour With 3TEETH, THE BROWNING, SKOLD
January 10, 2020, an hour ago
San Diego, California-based metal outfit, Carnifex, have announced that after eight years, lead guitarist Jordan Lockrey will be leaving the band.
Carnifex comments, "We want to wish Jordan Lockrey the best of everything as he departs Carnifex after eight years, three amazing records and countless tours. We will be forever thankful for the creativity and musical vision Jordan brought to Carnifex. Please wish him well."
Jordan Lockrey states, "I want to thank the guys for seeing something in me and bringing me into the group. The last eight years have been absolutely insane. I never thought I'd have a chance to create and perform music on this level with such talented musicians. Unfortunately, my time in Carnifex has come to an end. I love the guys and wish them the best of luck on these upcoming tours!"
The band also announced that their good friend and lethal shredder Neal Tiemann will be filling on the upcoming European tour with Thy Art Is Murder.
Carnifex have also announced The META X North American Tour with 3Teeth, The Browning, and Skold.
Dates:
March
13 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
14 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
17 - Vancouver, BC - Imperial
19 - Salt Lake City, Utah - The Complex
20 - Denver, CO / Gothic Theater
21 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
22 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theatre
26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
28 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
30 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
31 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
April
1 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
3 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
4 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
6 - Nashville, TN / Cannery Ballroom
7 - Atlanta, GA / The Masquerade
8 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
11 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
15 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
