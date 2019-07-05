CARNIFEX Debut "World War X" Music Video

San Diego, California-based metal outfit, Carnifex, will release their 7th studio album, World War X on August 2nd via Nuclear Blast. A music video for the title track can be found below.

World War X was produced by Carnifex and Jason Suecof. The album was recorded and mixed by Jason at AudioHammer Studio in Sanford, Florida. Vocals for the album were tracked by Mick Kenney at The Barracks Studio in Huntington Beach, CA. The album artwork was created by Blake Armstrong.

Pre-order World War X here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Deezer & Apple Music here.

World War X tracklisting:

"World War X"

"Visions Of The End"

"This Infernal Darkness"

"Eyes Of The Executioner"

"No Light Shall Save Us" (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)

"All Roads Lead To Hell" (featuring Angel Vivaldi)

"Brushed By The Wings Of Demons"

"Hail Hellfire"

"By Shadows Thine Held"

"World War X" video:

"No Light Shall Save Us" video:

Carnifex is supporting World War X on the road as a headliner on this year's Summer Slaughter tour. Dates below.

July

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival

29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

August

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

(Photo - Shannon Brooke)