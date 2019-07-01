CARNIFEX Discuss Album Title And Theme Of World War X; Video
July 1, 2019, an hour ago
San Diego, California-based metal outfit Carnifex will release their 7th studio album, World War X on August 2nd via Nuclear Blast. Today, Scott Ian Lewis discusses the overall theme of the new album.
Scott Ian Lewis comments, "I think we came up with this really unique ebb and flow to all the songs that really compliments what we're trying to do with the theme. World War X isn't a concept album but it is a heavily themed album."
World War X was produced by Carnifex and Jason Suecof. The album was recorded and mixed by Jason at AudioHammer Studio in Sanford, Florida. Vocals for the album were tracked by Mick Kenney at The Barracks Studio in Huntington Beach, CA. The album artwork was created by Blake Armstrong.
Pre-order World War X here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Deezer & Apple Music here.
World War X tracklisting:
"World War X"
"Visions Of The End"
"This Infernal Darkness"
"Eyes Of The Executioner"
"No Light Shall Save Us" (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
"All Roads Lead To Hell" (featuring Angel Vivaldi)
"Brushed By The Wings Of Demons"
"Hail Hellfire"
"By Shadows Thine Held"
"No Light Shall Save Us" video:
Carnifex is supporting World War X on the road as a headliner on this year's Summer Slaughter tour. Dates below.
July
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
August
1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage
5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
(Photo - Shannon Brooke)