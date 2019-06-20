CARNIFEX Discusses "No Light Shall Save Us", Collaborating With ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ; Video

San Diego, California-based metal outfit Carnifex will release their seventh studio album, World War X on August 2nd via Nuclear Blast. In the clip below, vocalist Scott Ian Lewis discusses the story behind song "No Light Shall Save Us", collaborating with Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) and what it was like filming the music video in Death Valley, CA.

Recently, Carnifex released their first single from World War X, "No Light Shall Save Us" featuring Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), with a music video directed by Scott Hansen (Possessed, Motionless In White, Deicide, Prong).

Watch the video for "No Light Shall Save Us" featuring Alissa White-Gluz below.

Carnifex's frontman Scott Ian Lewis comments, "Collaborating with Alissa on 'No Light Shall Save Us' was a joy from the start. Alissa was able to elevate the song with a dynamic that’s completely new for Carnifex. There is a melody and depth on 'No Light Shall Save Us' unlike any previous Carnifex song. It’s the perfect start to your journey through World War X. "



“With 'No Light Shall Save Us' I think Carnifex and I have been able to create a really special piece," comments Alissa White-Gluz. "The video shoot was an incredible experience and from the second I read the lyrics and heard Scott’s vision for the song, I knew I could really build on it and express myself. I’m excited to share this with the world!”

Pre-order World War X here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music here.

World War X was produced by Carnifex and Jason Suecof (Death Angel, Chelsea Grin, Job For A Cowboy). The album was recorded and mixed by Jason at AudioHammer Studio in Sanford, Florida. Vocals for the album were tracked by Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh, Bleeding Through) at The Barracks Studio in Huntington Beach, California. The album artwork was created by Blake Armstrong.

World War X tracklisting:

"World War X"

"Visions Of The End"

"This Infernal Darkness"

"Eyes Of The Executioner"

"No Light Shall Save Us" (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)

"All Roads Lead To Hell" (featuring Angel Vivaldi)

"Brushed By The Wings Of Demons"

"Hail Hellfire"

"By Shadows Thine Held"

Carnifex is supporting World War X on the road as a headliner on this year's Summer Slaughter Tour. Dates below.

July

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival

29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

August

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720