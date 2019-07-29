CARNIFEX Frontman SCOTT IAN LEWIS Discusses Favourite Songs From Upcoming World War X Album; Video
San Diego-based metal outfit, Carnifex, will release their seventh studio album, World War X, on August 2 via Nuclear Blast. Singer Scott Ian Lewis discusses his favourite songs from the album in this new trailer:
World War X was produced by Carnifex and Jason Suecof. The album was recorded and mixed by Jason at AudioHammer Studio in Sanford, Florida. Vocals for the album were tracked by Mick Kenney at The Barracks Studio in Huntington Beach, CA. The album artwork was created by Blake Armstrong.
Pre-order World War X here. Pre-save the album on Spotify, Deezer & Apple Music here.
World War X tracklisting:
"World War X"
"Visions Of The End"
"This Infernal Darkness"
"Eyes Of The Executioner"
"No Light Shall Save Us" (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
"All Roads Lead To Hell" (featuring Angel Vivaldi)
"Brushed By The Wings Of Demons"
"Hail Hellfire"
"By Shadows Thine Held"
"World War X" video:
"No Light Shall Save Us" video:
Carnifex are supporting World War X on the road as a headliner on this year's Summer Slaughter tour. Dates below.
July
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
August
1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage
5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
(Photo - Shannon Brooke)