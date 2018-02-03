CARNIFEX - Official Video Trailer Launched For Chaos And Carnage Tour With OCEANO, WINDS OF PLAGE, ARCHSPIRE And Others

If you are looking for an evening of jammed-packed heavy metal, well look no further. The official lineup for the inaugural Chaos And Carnage tour features a dynamic and very exciting plethora of such genre defying artists as Carnifex and Oceano, alongside such perennial metal bands as Archspire and Winds Of Plague.

However, there are also a killer batch of younger, up-and-comers, such as Buried Above Ground, Shadow Of Intent, Spite and Widowmaker to round-out this already stellar bill. It’s all here and there’s something for everyone spanning the entire metal spectrum, all for a very affordable price. This is a tour for the fans and the first must-see event of 2018! All tour dates and a video trailer can be found below.

Carnifex vocalist Scott Ian Lewis states: This is our ONLY tour across the US this year and we are excited to bring our biggest headlining show ever to the first annual Chaos And Carnage tour. We are going to play some songs we never played live before and are ready to smash it with our heaviest set yet! Get off your asses and come party with us. It’s going to be a night to remember! See you all soon."

Chaos And Carnage lineup:

Carnifex

Oceano

Winds Of Plague (4/18 - 5/5)

Archspire (4/17 - 5/5)

Spite

Buried Above Ground

Shadow Of Intent (4/13 - 4/24)

Widowmaker (4/25 - 5/5)

Tour dates:

April

11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

13 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live (Texas Independence Fest)

15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

19 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (New England Metal and Hardcore Fest)

21 - Reading, PA - Reverb

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

25 - Indianaplis, IN - Emerson Theater

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

May

1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

2 - Portland, OR - Hawthrone Theater

4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater