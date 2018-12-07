CARNIFEX Release Bury Me In Blasphemy EP; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

December 7, 2018, 2 minutes ago

news black death carnifex

Symphonic deathcore merchants, Carnifex, have released a brand new EP entitled Bury Me In Blasphemy. The EP was mixed by Jason Suecof  and artwork was created by Zack Dunn. Check out the music video for the title track, below.

Fans can now stream the release on all fine streaming platforms. It is available to purchase physically as a limited cassette and digitally, here.

Bury Me In Blasphemy EP tracklisting:

"Bury Me In Blasphemy"
"Head Like A Hole" (Nine Inch Nails cover)
"The Heretic Anthem" (Slipknot cover)
"Head Like A Hole" (Gost remix)

"Bury Me In Blasphemy" video:



