CARNIFEX Release "Visions Of The The End" Music Video

San Diego-based metal outfit, Carnifex, have released a music video for "Visions Of The End", right in time for the Halloween season, The macabre video, directed by Muted Widows with Ryan Hogue as Director of Photography, can be seen below.

Scott Ian Lewis comments, "We've been playing 'Visions Of The End' all summer and it was time to call in our friends at Muted Widows to bring the song to life visually. The song is sick and twisted and so is the video. Put it on replay!"

Carnifex released their seventh studio album, World War X, on August 2 via Nuclear Blast. The album was produced by Carnifex and Jason Suecof. The album was recorded and mixed by Jason at AudioHammer Studio in Sanford, Florida. Vocals for the album were tracked by Mick Kenney at The Barracks Studio in Huntington Beach, CA. The album artwork was created by Blake Armstrong.

Order World War X here.

World War X tracklisting:

"World War X"

"Visions Of The End"

"This Infernal Darkness"

"Eyes Of The Executioner"

"No Light Shall Save Us" (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)

"All Roads Lead To Hell" (featuring Angel Vivaldi)

"Brushed By The Wings Of Demons"

"Hail Hellfire"

"By Shadows Thine Held"

"World War X" video:

"No Light Shall Save Us" video:

(Photo - Shannon Brooke)