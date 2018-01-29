CARNIFEX To Headline Chaos And Carnage Tour; OCEANO, WINDS OF PLAGE, ARCHSPIRE And Others Confirmed
January 29, 2018, 10 hours ago
If you are looking for an evening of jammed-packed heavy metal, well look no further. The official lineup for the inaugural Chaos And Carnage tour features a dynamic and very exciting plethora of such genre defying artists as Carnifex and Oceano, alongside such perennial metal bands as Archspire and Winds Of Plague.
However, there are also a killer batch of younger, up-and-comers, such as Buried Above Ground, Shadow Of Intent, Spite and Widowmaker to round-out this already stellar bill. It’s all here and there’s something for everyone spanning the entire metal spectrum, all for a very affordable price. This is a tour for the fans and the first must-see event of 2018! For all tour dates, see below.
Carnifex vocalist Scott Ian Lewis states: This is our ONLY tour across the US this year and we are excited to bring our biggest headlining show ever to the first annual Chaos And Carnage tour. We are going to play some songs we never played live before and are ready to smash it with our heaviest set yet! Get off your asses and come party with us. It’s going to be a night to remember! See you all soon."
Chaos And Carnage lineup:
Carnifex
Oceano
Winds Of Plague (4/18 - 5/5)
Archspire (4/17 - 5/5)
Spite
Buried Above Ground
Shadow Of Intent (4/13 - 4/24)
Widowmaker (4/25 - 5/5)
Tour dates:
April
11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
13 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
14 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live (Texas Independence Fest)
15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
17 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
19 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (New England Metal and Hardcore Fest)
21 - Reading, PA - Reverb
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
24 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
25 - Indianaplis, IN - Emerson Theater
26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
27 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
May
1 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
2 - Portland, OR - Hawthrone Theater
4 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater