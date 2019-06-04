CARNIFEX To Release New Song And Music Video This Thursday; Teaser Streaming
June 4, 2019, 21 minutes ago
Symphonic deathcore merchants, Carnifex, have released a teaser for their new song and video, to be released this Thursday, June 6. Have a look below:
Catch Carnifex on Summer Slaughter 2019, the tour's first ever triple co-headline bill, also featuring Cattle Decapitation and The Faceless. Summer Slaughter 2019 dates are listed below.
July
20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom
26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival
29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
August
1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom
3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage
5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament
9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720