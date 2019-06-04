CARNIFEX To Release New Song And Music Video This Thursday; Teaser Streaming

Symphonic deathcore merchants, Carnifex, have released a teaser for their new song and video, to be released this Thursday, June 6. Have a look below:

Catch Carnifex on Summer Slaughter 2019, the tour's first ever triple co-headline bill, also featuring Cattle Decapitation and The Faceless. Summer Slaughter 2019 dates are listed below.

July

20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

21 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

22 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

23 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Ballroom

26 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater

27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy MTL Festival

29 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

30 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody's

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

August

1 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

2 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

3 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

4 - Baltimore, MD - SoundStage

5 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

9 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

10 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

13 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720