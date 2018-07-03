CARNIVORE A.D. Live At Hellfest 2018; HQ Video Of Full Show Streaming

Last year, Carnivore guitarist Marc Piovanetti announced that the band would officially reform as Carnivore A.D., with fellow original member Louie Beato and Joe Branciforte (ex-Darkside NYC, ex-Merauder) sharing drumming duties, and introducing Baron Misuraca (ex-Vasaria) on bass, lead vocals and blood curdling screams.

Peter Steele (Type O Negative, Carnivore) is gone and sadly missed, but his epic legacy is not forgotten. To many, Carnivore remains today as one of the best examples of how different styles such as doom, speed or thrash metal can be mixed together in order to create a devastating wall of heavy music.

Carnivore A.D. performed at France's Hellfest 2018, and high quality video of the performance can be seen below: