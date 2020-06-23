CARPATHIAN FOREST – Compilation We’re Going To Hell For This To Be Reissued On Vinyl

Forming in 1990, Norway's Carpathian Forest began their recording career with the cult demo Bloodlust & Perversion in 1992. Since then the band has recorded multiple albums and are known as one of the elite bands to emerge from Scandinavia in the ‘90.

Originally released back in 2002, We’re Going To Hell For This consists of band rarities, featuring unreleased material spanning back to the prolific ‘90s with Carpathian Forest 's punishing brand of hate-fueled old school black metal; also including demo tracks, and cover-versions of classics by the likes of Darkthrone, Discharge and Venom. Release is due for June 26 through Peaceville. Preorder here.

Features mainman and sadistic mastermind Nattefrost , along with Vrangsinn, plus Anders Kobro ( In the Woods ...), & Tchort on bass ( Emperor, Green Carnation ).

We're Going to Hell For This is presented on 180gm heavyweight vinyl with printed inner sleeve including lyrics.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“The Angel And The Sodomizer”

“I Am Possessed”

“Bloody Fucking Nekro Hell”

“Bloodlust And Perversion”

“Possibilities Of Life’s Destruction” (Discharge cover)

“In The Shadow Of The Horns” (Darkthrone cover)

Side B

“In League With Satan” (Venom cover)

“The Good Old Enema Treatment Part II”

“Death Triumphant” (Demo Version 1996)