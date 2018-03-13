CARPATHIAN FOREST To Release Likeim EP In April

After more than a decade of high anticipation, Carpathian Forest is releasing a new 7" EP, titled Likeim, on April 13th. This iconic release is featuring the song "Likeim", the first single off their upcoming album, and a cover of Turbonegro's epic track "All My Friends are Dead". "Likeim" is Carpathian Forest's first album since the legendary Fuck You All in 2006.

The band is now in studio working on their full-length, Likskue - Dødens Arkitekur. The band will play at Inferno Metal Festival 2018 in Oslo, headlining on Sunday, April 1st.

(Photo by: Per Olav Hometown)