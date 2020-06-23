CARTHAGODS Release "Whispers From The Wicked" Video Feat. DARK TRANQUILLITY Vocalist MIKAEL STANNE

Carthagods have released an official music video for “Whispers From The Wicked”, the first track from the album The Monster In Me, to be released on July 17 via Metalville Records. The video was shot during the album release party in Tunis as the legendary Mike Stanne (Dark Tranquillity) joined the band on stage.

The Monster In Me tracklisting:

"Whispers From The Wicked"

"The Monster In Me"

"The Devil’s Doll"

"The Rebirth"

"A Last Sigh"

"Cry Out For The Land"

"Memories Of Never Ending"

"The Rebirth II"

"Whispers From The Wicked" video: