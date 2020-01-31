CASKET ROBBERY Confirm New Tour Dates, Provide New Album Update

Midwest death machine Casket Robbery will spend almost all of May on the road in North America.

The first leg sees Casket Robbery playing alongside The Convalescence, Filth, and Blood Of Angels:

May

5 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum

6 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

7 - London, ON - Call The Office

8 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge w/Jungle Rot

9 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Deathfest w/ Jungle Rot

10 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl

11 - Cincinnati, OH - Mad Frog

12 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena

13 - Kansas City, MO - Davey's Uptown Ramblers Club

14 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club Live

15 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill

16 - Gulfport, MS - Gulf Coast Beer & Metal Fest

17 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior On The River

18 - New Port Richey, FL - The Verona

19 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

20 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

21 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

22 - Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine Society

23 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

The second leg has Casket Robbery sharing the stage with Abaddonia:

May

24 - New Haven, IN - Carl's Tavern

25 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

26 - Lincoln, NE - Gray's Keg Saloon

27 - Denver, CO - The Venue

28 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Part Wolf

30 - St.Cloud, MN - Midwest Death Fest (Casket Robbery only)

31 - Dubuque, IA - The Lift

Speaking about the new Casket Robbery album, guitarist Cory Scheider comments, "All guitars are finished and vocal tracking is underway as we speak. It's been a while since a full-length so we're just focusing on finishing up this one. We're keeping most of the updates secret until the album is ready and has a set release date. You'll be able to hear new songs on our tours in May. Things are happening!"