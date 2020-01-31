CASKET ROBBERY Confirm New Tour Dates, Provide New Album Update
January 31, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Midwest death machine Casket Robbery will spend almost all of May on the road in North America.
The first leg sees Casket Robbery playing alongside The Convalescence, Filth, and Blood Of Angels:
May
5 - Sudbury, ON - The Asylum
6 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
7 - London, ON - Call The Office
8 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge w/Jungle Rot
9 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Deathfest w/ Jungle Rot
10 - Youngstown, OH - Westside Bowl
11 - Cincinnati, OH - Mad Frog
12 - Dayton, OH - Rockstar Pro Arena
13 - Kansas City, MO - Davey's Uptown Ramblers Club
14 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club Live
15 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar & Grill
16 - Gulfport, MS - Gulf Coast Beer & Metal Fest
17 - Tallahassee, FL - The Warrior On The River
18 - New Port Richey, FL - The Verona
19 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
20 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
21 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub
22 - Turtle Creek, PA - Sub Alpine Society
23 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
The second leg has Casket Robbery sharing the stage with Abaddonia:
May
24 - New Haven, IN - Carl's Tavern
25 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
26 - Lincoln, NE - Gray's Keg Saloon
27 - Denver, CO - The Venue
28 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music
29 - Minneapolis, MN - Part Wolf
30 - St.Cloud, MN - Midwest Death Fest (Casket Robbery only)
31 - Dubuque, IA - The Lift
Speaking about the new Casket Robbery album, guitarist Cory Scheider comments, "All guitars are finished and vocal tracking is underway as we speak. It's been a while since a full-length so we're just focusing on finishing up this one. We're keeping most of the updates secret until the album is ready and has a set release date. You'll be able to hear new songs on our tours in May. Things are happening!"