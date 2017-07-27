CASKET ROBBERY Debut “Lilith” Lyric Video

A lyric video for "Lilith”, a track from Casket Robbery’s upcoming The Ascension EP is available for streaming below.

The Ascension will be released August 18. The band has brought on board new members to unleash its heaviest material to date. Pulse pounding, unrelenting, and brutally catchy. Pre-order the EP at this location..

The Ascension was produced and engineered by Cory Scheider and Troy Powell at Old Dark Horse Studio and Unintended Studios. The EP was mixed and mastered by Gabe Fry at Kimura Recordings. Cover art comes courtesy of Travis Anthony Soumis. Art layout by Corey Scheider.

Band lineup:

Megan Orvold - Vocals

Derek Silloway - Bass

Derek Bonn - Drums

Troy Powell - Guitar

Cory Scheider - Guitar