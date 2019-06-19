CASKET ROBBERY Release Official Video For New Single “From Hell”

Midwest death machine Casket Robbery have premiered the official video for new single "From Hell."

Casket Robbery vocalist Megan Orvold had this to say about the single and video:

"From Hell was inspired by the gruesome slayings in London by Jack The Ripper in 1888. Lyrically we tried to keep it pretty 'classic' Casket, very dark and tongue-in-cheek. My favorite lyric is 'fried her kidney in a pan (yum yum), sent half, signed catch me when you can'. We also really wanted to get our amazing fans involved so we ran a contest where they could send in their best evil laugh. We actually layered them all together into different parts of the song, it was a blast! We are super excited to have Chris Collier mix and master this song, he did a fantastic job bringing this to life. For the video, we were very lucky to work with Eddie Curran of Enterprise Films. This was our first time working with him and his enthusiasm and energy for this video really came through. We're very proud of the artwork that we will unveil later on for the single as well and we have a bunch of Midwest dates coming up. We can't wait to see you on the road!"