CASTLE Announce Endless Graveyard Fall Tour; “Black Widow” Video Released

Newly relocated to the Mojave Desert where writing for a fifth full-length is currently underway, occult rock alchemists Castle will be taking a break from conjuring the as-of-yet untitled album, to take on another round of live takeovers.



The perpetually road-bound unit will take to the streets later this month on the previously announced Stormbringer trek which will run from June 30th in West Hollywood, California through July 9th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band will play three more shows the following month before kicking off the Endless Graveyard tour set to commence on September 7th in Riverside, California and come to a close on September 30th in Colorado Springs, Colorado.





Castle will make some festivals stops throughout their upcoming journeys including performances at the Fire In The Mountains in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Tour Of The Doomed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Shadow Woods Metal Fest in White Hall, Maryland, and the Stoned Meadow Of Doom Fest in Omaha, Nebraska. Since the release of their most recent offering, Welcome To The Graveyard, issued last summer via Ván Records, Castle's massive 170-date world takeover has included tours of the US, Europe, Canada, and the band's first ever tour of Japan last December. See all confirmed dates below.

In anticipation of the upcoming shows, Castle has unveiled the visual accompaniment to the track "Black Widow," compiled from footage from their Canadian tour last year. Check out all dates at this location.