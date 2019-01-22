CASTLE Announce New U.S. Tour, Festival Dates

California heavy metal trio Castle have announced a slew of U.S. Tour dates in support of their newest album, Deal Thy Fate, released October 20th via Ripple Music. The upcoming U.S. dates, which feature stops at Black Smoke Conjuring SXSW showcase in Austin, TX and the NYDM Spring Bash in Milwaukee, WI will kick off with a one week run to Texas in March followed by a three-week trek to the East Coast in April/May.

In addition, Castle have also been confirmed for the inaugural Monolith On The Mesa to take place in Taos, NM on May 17th-18th alongside OM, Windhand and others, as well as this year’s edition of Northwest Terror Fest in Seattle, WA on May 30th - June 2nd. Expect several more dates to be announced around the festivals.

Dates:

March

13 - Austin, TX - Black Smoke Conjuring (SXSW)

14 - San Antonio, TX - The Mix

15 - Houston, TX - Rudyards

16 - Arlington, TX - Division Brewery

17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Blue Note

April

16 - Wichita, KS - Elbow Room

17 - Minneapolis, MN - tba

18 - Milwaukee, WI - NYDM Spring Bash

19 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

20 - Detroit, MI - Smalls

22 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howlers

24 - Kingston, NY - The Anchor

25 - Worcester, MA - Ralph's Rock Diner

26 - Montpelier, VT - Charlie O's

27 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club

28 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's

29 - New York, NY - The Kingsland

30 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

May

1 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew

2 - Cincinnati, OH - The Hub

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

18 - Taos, NM - Monolith On The Mesa

30 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

Recorded at Hallowed Halls Studio in Portland, OR by longtime producer Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis), Deal Thy Fate is Castle's fifth album and follows 2016's Welcome To The Graveyard.

"Can't Escape The Evil":

"Wait For Dark" lyric video: