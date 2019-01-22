CASTLE Announce New U.S. Tour, Festival Dates
California heavy metal trio Castle have announced a slew of U.S. Tour dates in support of their newest album, Deal Thy Fate, released October 20th via Ripple Music. The upcoming U.S. dates, which feature stops at Black Smoke Conjuring SXSW showcase in Austin, TX and the NYDM Spring Bash in Milwaukee, WI will kick off with a one week run to Texas in March followed by a three-week trek to the East Coast in April/May.
In addition, Castle have also been confirmed for the inaugural Monolith On The Mesa to take place in Taos, NM on May 17th-18th alongside OM, Windhand and others, as well as this year’s edition of Northwest Terror Fest in Seattle, WA on May 30th - June 2nd. Expect several more dates to be announced around the festivals.
Dates:
March
13 - Austin, TX - Black Smoke Conjuring (SXSW)
14 - San Antonio, TX - The Mix
15 - Houston, TX - Rudyards
16 - Arlington, TX - Division Brewery
17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Blue Note
April
16 - Wichita, KS - Elbow Room
17 - Minneapolis, MN - tba
18 - Milwaukee, WI - NYDM Spring Bash
19 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing
20 - Detroit, MI - Smalls
22 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Howlers
24 - Kingston, NY - The Anchor
25 - Worcester, MA - Ralph's Rock Diner
26 - Montpelier, VT - Charlie O's
27 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club
28 - Boston, MA - O'Brien's
29 - New York, NY - The Kingsland
30 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
May
1 - Washington, DC - Atlas Brew
2 - Cincinnati, OH - The Hub
3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
4 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
5 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
18 - Taos, NM - Monolith On The Mesa
30 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest
Recorded at Hallowed Halls Studio in Portland, OR by longtime producer Billy Anderson (Sleep, Neurosis), Deal Thy Fate is Castle's fifth album and follows 2016's Welcome To The Graveyard.
